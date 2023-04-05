Holland, Inc. is this weeks JA People of Action

Holland, Inc. has been a long-time supporter of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Holland and their team have supported JA through a variety of sponsorships throughout the years including the JA Classic, Hall of Fame, and Chili and Cheese Luncheon and Pep Rally. Holland, Inc. has provided excavating services in Warren County for more than 40 years. They are proud to support Junior Achievement. Thank you, Holland, for your support!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

