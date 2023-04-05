Houchens Industries acquires Feeders Pet Supply

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houchens Industries announced that it has acquired Feeders Pet Supply.

FSP, based in Louisville, is a leading and rapidly growing omnichannel pet specialty retailer.

The company has experienced steady growth since its founding in 1959. That growth accelerated in 2016 when PNC Riverarch, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania acquired the majority ownership.

Now, the company has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the company to Houchens as a pathway for their employees to share in not only the ownership and success of FSP, but the ownership and success of Houchens.

Brannon Dixon, CEO of FSP, said “we are very proud of our heritage and accomplishments to date and look forward to continuing that growth and success under the Houchens umbrella.”

