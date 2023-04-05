Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Katelyn Simpson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Katelyn Simpson has been a board member of CASA of Southern Kentucky for the past seven years, advocating for children in the foster and adoption system.

“It really is just an amazing organization,” Kately said, “Definitely near and dear to my heart.”

Her dedication to the well-being of others doesn’t stop with CASA, however. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Club and is responsible for bringing the “Out of the Darkness” walk to Bowling Green.

“Katelyn has a heart of gold,” said Susan Oliver Lewis, realtor, “she just always is one to get out in the community and help anyone that needs help.”

Entering its 11th year, she started the walk to honor her brother, Houston.

Starting the walk has given a community to those that have been affected by suicide and has given them a platform to speak about the issue in our area.

“It’s made me realize just how many people are affected by suicide,” Katelyn said, “People are having conversations with even their younger kids about mental health.”

She receives calls from families in distress looking for help or information on helping others work through loss and grief, as well as children that want to help with the walk or do something for the community.

The awareness and education from the event have saved lives by allowing people to feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

“You might have a friend who’s giving you just little signs of not feeling well and sometimes they’re doing that to you because they feel comfortable,” Katelyn said, “they need you to maybe be aware of that a little more and don’t be nervous and ask the hard questions.”

She believes that being present for our friends and family is the best thing we can do.

“I think that’s all we’re trying to do right now is to make sure that we all stay on top of our mental health and do what we need to do to be the best person we can for our friends and family,” she said.

