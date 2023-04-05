Mammoth Cave Celebrates International Dark Sky Week 2023

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park invites you to celebrate International Dark Sky Week (IDSW) from April 15 - 22 with ranger-guided walks, talks, and special evening programs planned daily.

The IDSW is an annual event that encourages people worldwide to turn off lights, enjoy the night sky without light pollution, and gain an awareness and appreciation of our dark skies.

All IDSW events are weather dependent and free and open to the public with no tickets or reservations required.

“Mammoth Cave National Park was recognized as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) in 2021,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “We are very proud to have earned this recognition and are committed to preserving the beauty of the night sky and sharing it with the public through our special ranger-led programs held during IDSW and beyond.”

During the IDSW programs, visitors can view deep sky objects and constellations through telescopes, take a nighttime walk on a park trail to learn about nocturnal wildlife, and even get a closer look at our nearest star, the Sun. Most of the programs will take place in the evening hours but there will be two daytime events during the week at the visitor center.

For a complete list of events, descriptions, and times, or to learn more information about IDSW at Mammoth Cave National Park, please visit our International Dark Sky Week 2023 website.

Mammoth Cave National Park encompasses 52,830 acres in south central Kentucky, commemorating the diverse geological, biological, and historical features associated with the longest cave in the world. Learn more about the park at www.nps.gov/maca, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

