Band Together BG to hold benefit concert May 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Band Together BG will be holding a benefit concert on May 6, featuring Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke performing with special guest The Unpredictables at La Gala on Circus Square in downtown Bowling Green.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to several charities in our area, including the Kiwanis Club of BG, The Boys and Girls Club of BG, the Kentucky Veteran’s Brigade, Jonesville Academy, and other charities that help the community.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are $25 and can be found here.

You can also visit the Band Together BG Facebook page for more information.

