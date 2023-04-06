A beautiful Easter weekend expected!

Showers ending this evening
By Dana Money
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were rainy on this Thursday, but sunny skies are on the way soon!

Rain moves out of our area this evening/overnight

Friday will be nicer with temperatures in the 60s and sunnier skies. Easter weekend looks even nicer with temperatures in the middle 60s for Saturday and mostly sunny skies. Easter Sunday will have temperatures near 70° and sunny skies, perfect for any outdoor activities you may have planned! Next week looks warm and dry with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 62. Low 45. Winds NE at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 65. Low 44. Winds E at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 70. Low 46. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 87 (1929)

Record Low: 25 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.19″

Monthly Precip: 0.57″ (-0.27″)

Yearly Precip: 14.51″ (+1.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Moderate

UV: 6 (High)

