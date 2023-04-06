Conference USA moves Basketball Conference Championships to Huntsville, Alabama

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Conference USA basketball championship tournaments have been moved to Huntsville, Alabama for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced. The Tournaments will be hosted at Propst Arena.

“We are very excited to have our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete for a conference championship and berth in the NCAA tournament at Propst Arena in Huntsville,” MacLeod said via press release. “We can’t wait to get started partnering with the team from the City, Sports Commission, CVB and Knight Eady to put on a first-class event for our student-athletes, universities and fans while enjoying all Huntsville has to offer.”

Huntsville will be the ninth location to host the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship and the 14th host city for the C-USA Women’s Basketball Championship. Both championships have been held in Alabama previously, from 2015-17, in Birmingham at Legacy Arena (men’s and women’s) and Bartow Arena for the women’s championship in 1996.

“We are proud to welcome the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships to Huntsville and our renovated Propst Arena,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said via press release. “March Madness will be starting in the Rocket City next year and we can’t wait to showcase our great city to all the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and alumni attending the event.”

The men’s tournament will be televised on ESPN+ before the semifinals and finals will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The women’s finals will also be on CBS Sports Network with the rest of the games on ESPN+.

“Bringing a piece of March Madness to Huntsville has been a goal for our community and this is a great opportunity to have the road to the Final Four start here,” Joel Lamp, Sports Manager for the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau said. “Conference USA has a national brand that will provide a larger platform for Huntsville to shine. This has been a tremendous team effort from all of our partners and we appreciate the confidence the Conference USA leadership has in our vision to provide a championship experience at Propst Arena.”

Ticket information will be announced this fall and more information will be available at the Conference USA website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.