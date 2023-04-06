Cooler for Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon was busy in the weather center as a line of severe thunderstorms raced through the viewing area. Thankfully, we will stay calmer for Thursday with rain showers.

A few showers possible through Friday morning

Rain and a few storms will be possible through the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. Showers will continue on Thursday, especially during the morning hours. Make sure to grab the umbrella for your morning commute! Friday will stay mostly cool and cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures start to warm by the weekend, just in time for Easter! Easter weekend looks beautiful with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies. Next week looks even warmer with temperatures approaching the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Cooler. High 56. Low 42. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 62. Low 45. Winds NE at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 67. Low 46. Winds E at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 88 (1929)

Record Low: 25 (1944)

Today’s Precip: 0.37″

Monthly Precip: 0.37″ (-0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 14.31″ (+1.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate-High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 3 (Moderate)

