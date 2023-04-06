‘Find My iPhone’ glitch sends angry residents to Texas man’s home

RICHMOND, TX. (KTRK/CNN) - A homeowner in Texas says people knock on his door at all hours of the night, convinced their phone or earbuds are in his house.

For some reason, the “Find My iPhone” app is giving out Scott Schuster’s address by mistake. And it’s frustrating for everyone involved.

Schuster’s doorbell footage shows some of the interactions. One woman even threatened to call the police because she believed someone at the home stole her lost phone.

“Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here,” she says in the video.

And she’s not the only one.

“My brother’s phone was lost, and the last ping notification was right here,” another person is heard saying.

Schuster says he has never stolen any iPhone, Air Pods, or anything of the sort.

“I have to wake up and go open the door and explain to them that I don’t have their device, and people don’t tend to believe you,” he said.

Schuster isn’t sure why the “Find My iPhone” app is pinging his address either. He says he’s just as upset as the people showing up at his door.

With two young kids, ages seven and nine, he’s worried for his family’s safety.

“There’s plenty of irrational people in the world that if they are angry, if they’re drunk, if they have had a rough night and they lost their phone and thought it was stolen,” Schuster said. “That’s my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon.”

Schuster has called Apple Support, messaged them, and filed a report – but he says nothing has ever been resolved.

Schuster, who happens to be a software engineer, says he has his own theories but can’t be sure as to why this is happening.

Desperate for help, he turned to KTRK.

“What’s your response to someone watching who said he stole the phones, and air pods, this seems convenient?” KTRK reporter Brooke Taylor asked.

“Yeah, my neighbors like to tease me that I am the neighborhood iPhone, Air Pod thief,” Schuster said. “No, I don’t go out much, enough to do that. I work from home; I have young children. I would just like it fixed. I think my kids will sleep more peacefully at night.”

KTRK has reached out to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it’s checking into whether there is anything they can do about this issue with the “Find My iPhone” app.

