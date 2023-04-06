Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Actor Jeremy Renner said he felt so close to dying after a snow plow accident earlier this year he wrote some last words to his family.
A clip of him saying that can be seen in a teaser video for his interview with Diane Sawyer.
The 52-year-old actor has spent the past three months recovering from a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and a pierced liver.
He sustained those injuries while trying to save his nephew from being hit by a Snowcat that Renner was operating near his Nevada home.
The “Hawkeye” star has been busy promoting some of his upcoming projects.
