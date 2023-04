BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 say they are responded to a rollover collision on I-65 southbound at the 23-mile marker Wednesday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

KSP told WBKO no injuries were reported, and the scene has been cleared as of 7:55 p.m.

