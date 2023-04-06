KSP searching for man wanted in Russell County murder investigation

Lee Maynard
Lee Maynard(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Russell County murder.

Police are searching for Lee Maynard in connection to the murder of Charles Maynard, 22, of Jamestown.

Police responded to a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown around 9:50 p.m. where they found Charles Maynard dead with gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police learned that Charles’ brother, later identified as Lee, was the shooter and had left the scene.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at 270-384-4796 or 800-222-5555.

