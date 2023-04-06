Local survivor to be featured on sexual assault documentary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and a statewide documentary will feature a local survivor and nonprofit in order to provide hope and awareness about the issue.

The one-hour film is called, “Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors.”

“Sexual assault is definitely a crime that is underreported,” said Melissa Whitley, Executive Director, Hope Harbor, Inc.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, over half of women and nearly 1 in 3 men in the United States have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime.

In Kentucky, more than 39% of women and 18% of men have experienced contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

According to data from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, almost half of those raped in Kentucky had their first victimization when they were under the age of 18.

Additionally, 82% of first victimizations in the state happened before the age of 25.

Those numbers and stats are only increasing, even here locally.

“What we have seen here at Hope Harbor just within the last year, the number of survivors coming to us prior to the year before, was almost a 25% increase,” said Whitley.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) has produced a statewide documentary with 12 sexual violence survivors and counselors to raise awareness of the impact of sexual assault on local communities.

“It’s really to make sure that we’re raising awareness of an issue that affects so many Kentuckians and also for survivors to be able to see themselves and through the experiences that are being shared are just so common amongst sexual assault survivors,” said Whitley.

Hope Harbor Inc. in Bowling Green provides services and resources to anyone impacted by sexual trauma. The nonprofit plays a part in the documentary by connecting the film with local survivor, Jess Blauw.

“I was very encouraged by it when I got here and realized Hope Harbor existed. My hometown has nothing like this. So as far as sexual violence goes there, it’s just very hush-hush. It’s not really talked about. No one really confronts it,” said Blauw. “So being able to come into a community that has an organization that is this public and is on a main road with a big sign - it helps get the conversation started a lot more easily, so it’s easier to actually talk about ‘this is a problem in the community and here’s how we deal with it.’”

KASAP is a coalition of 13 sexual assault programs and crisis centers that serve every county in the Commonwealth. Hope Harbor is part of the coalition and aims to help survivors like Blauw.

“In hearing and seeing Jess during the documentary, I’ve learned that maybe during their time when they had experienced sexual violence, that that wasn’t something that was talked about maybe in their local community,” said Whitley.

“Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” will air Tuesday, April 25 at 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. on KET.

To learn more about KASAP, visit www.kasap.org.

KASAP Announces Powerful Statewide Sexual Assault Survivor Documentary (“Believe Me – Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors”)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.