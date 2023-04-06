Lost River Cave, Wild Ones Southern Kentucky partner for a “BioBlitz” native plant study

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave is partnering with Wild Ones Southern Kentucky to host the first of three BioBlitzes this summer, on Saturday, April 15.

A BioBlitz allows volunteers to explore their local natural spaces while assisting naturalists in cataloging any native plant, animal, or fungi species in the area. The BioBlitz at Lost River will focus primarily on plant species, specifically wildflowers.

“Anyone participating in the BioBlitz, when they arrive will get kind of a brief introduction to the plants. But we’ll have plant guides, also photos, and even the more experienced naturalists that are there who are very familiar with these plants are kind of on hand to help people,” said Katie Marquardt, vice president of Wild Ones Southern Kentucky.

Events like these are helpful for ecologists and park districts to record any native species that are found, as well as any invasive species that need to be removed. Wild Ones play a vital role in managing these ecosystems once species have been identified.

“You’re also going in to identify, ‘Are there invasive species that we need to pull?’ and we’ll take care of those. There’s also seed collection in the fall, wildlife inventories, all kinds of stuff,” said Marquardt.

This study focuses on the park’s meadow area, which Marquardt says will assist with the ongoing meadow restoration project.

“The meadow project started in 2019 when several people from Lost River Cave, volunteers and staff, and many people involved got together and started pulling invasive species,” said Marquardt. “And then you want to replace them with the native species of plants.”

The next BioBlitzes hosted at Lost River will be held on June 10 and Aug. 19. Having regular events to catalog plant species ensures that naturalists are able to record flowers and other foliage at each stage of development.

“It is important to continue to have BioBlitzes through the year so we can see those summer blooms, you know, in June the early summer blooms and in August the late summer blooms and early fall blooms,” said Marquardt.

Anybody interested in volunteering for the April 15 BioBlitz is welcome to register on Lost River’s website. More volunteer opportunities through Wild Ones are also available on their website.

