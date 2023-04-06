Man arrested in Bowling Green shots fired case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested for drug charges after an investigation.

Tarrell Glenn, 39, was charged on Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Police responded to a call of shots fired on Creason Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found Glenn, who they established was a victim of the shots fired, according to police.

Police said that Glenn denied having a gun and shooting at the women.

Glenn told police that two women were the ones who shot at him, but further investigation and interviews with the women made police think that Glenn was the one to initiate the shooting, according to reports.

Police eventually gained consent to search the home and found two baggies of white powder that police suspected was cocaine, two scales, and a rolled up joint of suspected marijuana.

Glenn denied all ownership of the suspected drugs, but was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

