Mead earns C-USA Spirit of Service Award

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball sophomore guard Alexis Mead has been given the Conference USA Spirit of Service award, the league announced on Thursday.

The award is given out in the fall, winter and spring each year to recipients with significant community service endeavors, good academic standing and participation in their sport.

Mead has completed nearly 40 hours of community service since July of 2022.

She has volunteered at the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Golf Tournament, Stuff the Bus, Camp Happy Days and at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic.

She has also worked with Curbside Ministries and Toys for Tots while also assisting with a Unified basketball game, Eastern Kentucky flood relief and Thanksgiving food deliveries.

On the court, Mead has been WKU’s starting point guard the last two seasons, amassing 210 career assists and scoring 596 career points.

This season, Mead dished out 109 assists while averaging 8.2 points per game.

Her 1.85 assist/turnover ratio was the third highest in C-USA in 2022-23. Defensively, she led the team in steals with 65 total on the season, which was the fourth highest total in the league.

She scored double digit points in 11 games this season and notched 5-or-more assists in eight games.

Mead is a Health Sciences major at WKU.

