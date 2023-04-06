Preparations begin for Horse Cave bypass

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews have been working diligently to move sewer lines and utility poles in preparation for the “Horse Cave Connector Project,” a new bypass for Horse Cave.

The bypass will be two lanes beginning near West Main Street and ending near the Tri-County Auto and Oil’s fueling location on US 31W.

“It covers the southwestern quadrant of Horse Cave,” said District 4 Coordinator with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Chris Jessie. “It’s a flyover that goes over the railroad tracks and Kentucky 335 right beside the railroad tracks.”

The bypass will work to help semi-trucks circumnavigate the tight corners of downtown Horse Cave while also giving them a direct route to the city’s major industrial zone.

“Getting that truck traffic out of downtown, it’s gonna be good for trucks, not having to stay over the railroad track while they’re sitting at this light down here. That’s an obvious danger,” Jessie said. “They have to swing really wide to get around, cars have to sometimes kind of maneuver around them, it’s just not a good fit.”

The chosen path was announced in 2018 after deliberation among the community about which path would be most effective regarding cost and distance, while also causing the fewest relocations.

“What we ended up with was kind of a best case scenario of budget impacts to real estate. We wanted to minimize those things, obviously, build it as cost efficiently as possible as well,” Jessie said. “So this was just really a combination of those factors that fit the best case.”

The project is currently estimated to cost nearly $10 million with the current highway plan allocating $6.24 million for the project, and the $2.1 million for right of way and $1.5 million for utilities that were included in the 2020 highway plan. Though Jessie says nothing is certain until a construction bid is made.

“Once we get construction underway, it’s gonna be a two-year process,” Jessie said. “That will depend upon the bid, the contractor, how aggressive they want to be with the work, but we’re anticipating it’ll be a two-year build from beginning to end.”

Jessie said the transportation cabinet is anticipating the bidding process will begin sometime this year.

