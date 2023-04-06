BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers will continue on Thursday, especially during the morning hours. Make sure to grab the umbrella for your morning commute! Friday will stay mostly cool and cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures start to warm by the weekend, just in time for Easter! Easter weekend looks beautiful with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies. Next week looks even warmer with temperatures approaching the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Showers possible this AM, then cloudy and cool!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.