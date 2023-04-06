View from the Hill: “Celebrando La Afrolatinidad” offers hands-on learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent celebration of the connection between African and Latino cultures at WKU provided a unique learning experience for students.

“Celebrando La Afrolatinidad” is where students are the star of the show.

Spanish Instructor Yertty Vandermolen says 100 of her Spanish students used artwork, cultural presentations, culinary displays, and stage performances to showcase their understanding of the Afro-Latino heritage.

“I want them to learn and dispel some stereotypes about Latinos. I want them to realize that there’s a bigger community out there,” said Vandermolen.

Non-traditional student Rick Brown displayed how Argentinian Gauchos, otherwise known as South American cowboys, would have made tools in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“What I made was some homemade knives that were hand-forged and hand-made and in the traditional way, not using power tools or anything,” said Brown.

Brown says he was surprised by how much he enjoyed the project since he initially tried to get out taking a foreign language.

“I’m older and I thought it would be very hard to learn but Professor Vandermolen made it very fun to learn,” said Brown.

Junior Shirma Pierre Bott is originally from Jamaica. She played a big role in organizing the event and also served as host.

“Being able to share with my guests and to my friends as well is a big honor for me because I don’t see myself in a lot of people here,” said Bott.

It was an evening full of Afrolatinidad history most of the students didn’t even know about.

“I’ve learned about plenty of other Afro-Latinos other than Cardi B and Celia Cruz. Hands-on learning is probably the best learning you can ever have,” said WKU Junior, Daishyera Garner.

The event was sponsored by a number of organizations including Modern Languages, the Campus Activities Board, and WKU Global.

For information on future events, visit https://www.wku.edu/modernlanguages/

