WCPS Board of Education approves graduation dates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Board of Education has approved graduation dates for the system.

All ceremonies will be at E.A. Diddle Arena at WKU.

2023 Graduation Dates:

Friday, May 26 - Warren Central High School at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 - Greenwood High School at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 27 - South Warren High School at noon.

Saturday, May 27 - Beacon Academy, GEO International, Lighthouse Academy High School at 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 - Warren East High School at 7 p.m.

