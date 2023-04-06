WKU softball game against UTSA canceled; weekend schedule adjusted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather at UTSA, this evening’s series opener between the Hilltoppers and Roadrunners has been canceled. With thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow, the 6 p.m. CT first pitch has been tentatively pushed up to 11 a.m.

Check WKU Softball on social media for the latest updates for this weekend’s series schedule.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.