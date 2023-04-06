WKU softball game against UTSA canceled; weekend schedule adjusted

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather at UTSA, this evening’s series opener between the Hilltoppers and Roadrunners has been canceled. With thunderstorms in the forecast tomorrow, the 6 p.m. CT first pitch has been tentatively pushed up to 11 a.m.

Check WKU Softball on social media for the latest updates for this weekend’s series schedule.

