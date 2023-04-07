Barn Lot Theater presents ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ April 20-23 and 27-30

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Barn Lot Theater is just a few weeks away from performances of their next show, ‘Savannah Sipping Society’.

The show is about Three women, who come together accidentally after overcoming a life-altering event. Then, they meet a fourth who is a life coach that helps them restart their lives.

The show stars Sandy Roberts Dunn, Julie Adkins, Carla S. Bush, and Stephanie Barnes. It was directed by Rick Barnes.

“People are going to be able to identify with these women who’ve been widowed, divorced, and very career-oriented,” said Julie Adkins, who plays Marla Faye Mosley.

The performances are from April 20 through the 23 and the 27 through the 30.

“It’s a great story and a great play for the size of theater that we’re in. It’s a very intimate setting,” said Sandy Roberts Dunn, who plays Dot Haigler, “They’re going to be so close to the stage. You’re going to feel like you’re actually sitting on the veranda with us.”

To purchase tickets, visit barnlottheater.org or call 270-432-2276.

