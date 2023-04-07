Calm & mild for your Easter

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by next week!
By Dana Money
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Good Friday has been met with cool conditions and cloudy skies, but warmer temperatures are on the horizon!

Saturday will have clouds and sun with temperatures in the middle 60s for many of us, perfect for any outdoor activities you may have! Easter Sunday looks absolutely beautiful with highs nearing 70° and mostly sunny skies. High pressure will take hold of the area over the next week, expect loads of sunshine and mild temperatures. We’ll gradually warm into the upper 70s and near 80 by the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 65. Low 42. Winds NE at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 70. Low 44. Winds E at 12 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 47

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 88 (1915)

Record Low: 23 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.37″)

Yearly Precip: 14.56″ (+1.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Moderate

UV: 6 (High)

