Cave City Police arrest two in drug investigation

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police have arrested two people after a drug complaint call on Thursday.

Tonya Parmon
Tonya Parmon(Cave City Police)
Loffet Boyce
Loffet Boyce(Cave City Police)

Tonya Parmon, 59, of Cave City, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Loffet Boyce, 68, of Cave City, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a drug complaint at a home on North Dixie Highway.

Officers received consent to search the home and found 14 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of marijuana.

Both remain at the Barren County Detention Center and are expected to appear in court Monday.

