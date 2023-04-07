Cave City Police arrest two in drug investigation

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave City Police have arrested two people after a drug complaint call on Thursday.

Tonya Parmon (Cave City Police)

Loffet Boyce (Cave City Police)

Tonya Parmon, 59, of Cave City, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Loffet Boyce, 68, of Cave City, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a drug complaint at a home on North Dixie Highway.

Officers received consent to search the home and found 14 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of marijuana.

Both remain at the Barren County Detention Center and are expected to appear in court Monday.

