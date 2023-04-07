Cloudy for Good Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday will be nicer with temperatures in the 60s and sunnier skies.

A beautiful Easter weekend expected!

Easter weekend looks even nicer with temperatures in the middle 60s for Saturday and mostly sunny skies. Easter Sunday will have temperatures near 70° and sunny skies, perfect for any outdoor activities you may have planned! Next week looks warm and dry with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.

