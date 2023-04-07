Community college enrollment trends down after pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Community colleges are known as the underdogs to America’s higher education system. Unfortunately, the number of students attending community colleges has dropped 37 percent since 2010, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

In Kentucky, community colleges are still working to raise enrollment after the repercussions of the COVID pandemic.

According to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, enrollment has seen a decrease in 2022 compared to 2019.

Although the drop in numbers causes uncertainty for potential students, current students believe that community college is a legitimate post-secondary education pathway and the process is more personable to meet students’ needs.

“I really do hope that students in high school who think about going to college will definitely think about community college as their choice,” said SKYCTC Nursing major David Osmanovic. “Because not only is it affordable. Like I said you do get more individuality, and classes are a lot smaller. And it can help you prepare for if you do want to transfer depending on what you want to major in.”

With a strong dual-credit enrollment, SKYCTC Vice President of Student Services Brooke Justice says that SKYCTC will continue to grow the student population and meet the needs of the community.

