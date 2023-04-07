Hot Rods game against Asheville has been postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second game of a three-game series between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists scheduled for Friday, April 7, has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8, starting at 4:05 PM CT.

Game two of the doubleheader will take place approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. The probable starters for Saturday’s first game are LHP Keyshawn Askew for Bowling Green and RHP A.J. Blubaugh for Asheville.

Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting

https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

