Hot Rods show out on opening day, and beat Asheville 10-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Caminero went 5-for-6 with four RBI, powering the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-0) past the Asheville Tourists (0-1) in a 10-0 on Thursday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumped into the lead in the top of the second inning against Tourists starter Miguel Ullola. Willy Vasquez led off the inning with a walk and Kenny Piper put runners on first and third with a single to center. Matthew Dyer cracked a ball off the top of the wall in left-center, scoring Vasquez and Piper, handing the Hot Rods their first lead of the season, 2-0.

Bowling Green kept the offense moving in the top of the third inning with Ullola still on the mound. Shane Sasaki and Carson Williams worked back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. Caminero stepped up and cleared the bases with a three-run homer to right, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 5-0. Two outs later, Dyer cranked a solo homer to left, making it a 6-0 advantage.

Bowling Green plated another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI base knock by Caminero, adding onto the Hot Rods lead, 7-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, the lights at McCormick field shut off. The game was delayed approximately 20 minutes, forcing each team to their dugouts. The Hot Rod took a while to heat back up after the stoppage, going scoreless for the next three innings.

The Hot Rods broke back onto the scoreboard in the top of the eighth against Tourists relievers Franny Cobos and Logan VanWey. Caminero reached on a one-out single and Vasquez reached on a throwing error, putting runners at first and second.

Piper doubled off the wall in right, scoring both runners, making it a 9-0 lead. One out later, Dru Baker followed with a double of his own, scoring Piper to push the lead to double digits, 10-0. Alfredo Zarraga entered the game for Bowling Green and kept Asheville quiet the rest of the way, ending the game with a 10-0 Hot Rods win.

Bowling Green starter Ben Peoples spun 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out two in a no-decision. Victor Muñoz (1-0) pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in relief, surrendering one hit, two walks, and collected two strikeouts in his first win of the season. Ullola picked up the loss after hurling 2.2 innings, giving up six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the second game of a three-game series on Friday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch. LHP Keyshawn Askew (0-0, 0.00) is set to take the mound for Bowling Green and will face Tourists’ RHP A.J. Blubaugh (0.00).

