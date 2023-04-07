KSP cadets practice pursuits at NCM Motorsports Park

Kentucky State Police were out at the NCM Motorsports Park practicing high speed pursuits with cadets.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were out at the National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park, practicing high speed pursuits with cadets Thursday.

Cadets from Class 103 were at the track to get simulated real world driving experience in a controlled environment.

Cadets were able to drive cars similar to those they’ll be driving after graduation, to better learn how the vehicle handles, maneuvers, and how to best drive in intense conditions.

“We get an opportunity to train them on that now before they get on the roads, which makes them safer, but also makes it safer for citizens,” said Sergeant Matt Sudduth, a member of the KSP Public Affairs Branch.

Sudduth said the training is just as much about learning how to drive, as it is about building confidence behind the wheel.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a MidDay weather update
FIRST ALERT: Straight line damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP Post 3 respond to rollover collision on I-65
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday
Justin Roach
Glasgow Police arrest man during home search
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crimestoppers: Thieves steal from cars at a local gym

Latest News

All cars are invited to participate in the National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park’s annual...
NCM Motorsports Park to host annual Drive Toward a Cure Day
TN House Votes to Expel Two Democrat Representatives
TN House Votes to Expel Two Democrat Representatives
NCM Motorsports Park to Host Annual Drive Toward a Cure Day
NCM Motorsports Park to Host Annual Drive Toward a Cure Day
UK Looking for Volunteers for Covid Vaccine Study
UK Looking for Volunteers for Covid Vaccine Study