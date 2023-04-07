NCM Motorsports Park to host annual Drive Toward a Cure Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All cars are invited to participate in the National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park’s annual Drive Toward a Cure Day, a day meant to help raise money for Parkinson’s disease research and treatment.

The event will be Friday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Auto enthusiasts from around the region, they can register, they come out here, and they get to spend all day driving on our 3.2 mile road course in a lead follow format,” said Greg Waldron, Executive Director with the NCM Motorsports Park. “It’s just a great time and a great way to get on track, experience road course racing, that all goes towards a good cause.”

While fast cars may not be your first thought when it comes to Parkinson’s, Drive Towards a Cure works to find an alternative to the “for profit” rally programs by creating camaraderie driven events that benefit those living with Parkinson’s.

“That’s our passion. All of the people who come out here have a passion for driving,” Kevin Murray, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 43. “We’re trying to get people to build on that passion. Because passion drives donations and that’s what we’re trying to encourage, more donations to our organization.”

Murray said he’s not only excited to raise money for the disease, but also to drive on the NCM track.

“I love this track. I had a ton of fun at this track when I was driving my car,” Murray said. “The track is beautiful, it’s well put together, I like the sequences of the turns, it’s very challenging. It’s fun, there’s no other way to put it.”

Tickets are $279 per vehicle, which includes lunch, a $100 tax deductible donation supporting Parkinson’s research and patient care, unlimited lapping, and a Drive Toward a Cure pin and window sticker.

“Everything about automotive sports is weather dependent,” Waldron said, “But when we have good weather, usually we’ll donate 1000s of dollars back to Parkinson’s research every year.”

For more information on the event, or to make a donation, visit the Drive Toward a Cure Day website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.