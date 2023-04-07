Scottsville hosts first First Friday Festival of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville’s first First Friday Festival of the season kicked off with an official proclamation from Allen County leaders, declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Allen County is the most recent county to make the proclamation, with Warren County leading the way last week.

Local business leaders say that the monthly event gives them the opportunity to showcase their hard work, and to introduce themselves to customers from outside Scottsville that might not otherwise make the trip.

Jamie Lacey, owner of Solid Grounds Coffee House in Scottsville, said, “It’s like a celebration of the people here, you know? They put their hearts and their time into the things that they bring to First Friday, and it didn’t just happen today, they’ve been preparing for it all year, maybe since the last First Friday that we had.”

At the festival, plenty of vendors, food trucks, and artists showcased their businesses and talents, with hundreds of patrons making their way onto the downtown square. Organizers of the event hope that 2023 will be a transformative year for the festival, potentially bringing record numbers of visitors to the city’s growing downtown area.

“There’s an excitement in the air. People from out of town come in, we get to experience the vendors on a personal level and really see what they have to offer,” said Lacey.

The next First Friday Festival will be held on Friday, May 5 from 6-8 p.m.

