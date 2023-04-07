WKU Baseball drops first game of home series against MTSU 6-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Baseball team dropped its home series opener to Middle Tennessee, 6-3, Thursday night at Nick Denes Field.

The loss drops the Hilltoppers to 16-15 (2-8 in C-USA) while the Blue Raiders improve to 15-13 (6-4 in C-USA).

“We had five hits, they had five hits, we gave up a 3-1 home run. You cannot get behind in the count like that,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “They capitalized. We had a couple chances with guys in scoring position. We run on a ground ball in front of us and get thrown out at third. Then we take two pitches that are strikes and swing at a breaking ball that is clear in the other batting box. It is just things you cannot do or else you are just going to have conversations like this all the time.”

LHP Lane Diuguid got the starting nod in the series opener on Thursday night making his sixth start of the season in seven appearances. The junior fanned five batters while surrendering six runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks in 5.1 frames receiving his second losing decision of the year. Beau Coffman was the only Hilltopper to see relief action in the contest, tossing the final 2.2 innings recording two strikeouts without allowing a run or a hit.

At the plate, Aidan Gilroy was the only Hilltopper to notch a multi-hit performance in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBI off a two-run home run while Tristin Garcia crossed the only other run in a 1-for-4 outing on the night.

The Blue Raiders got on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Middle Tennessee marked again in the top of the second with two runs coming from sacrifice bunts to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Hilltoppers got on the board in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run from Aidan Gilroy to cut the lead to 3-2. Another solo shot from the Blue Raiders put them up 4-2 in the top of the third. Then a two-run home run from Middle Tennessee in the top of the sixth doubled its lead to 6-3.

Tristin Garcia knocked an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Tops within three heading into the ninth, but the Tops offense stalled in the final frame leading to the 6-3 loss.

The Hilltoppers will continue their series against Middle Tennessee on Friday, April 7, starting at 6 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field

