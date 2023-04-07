WKU Tennis will host first home match against UAB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continues the 2023 season and C-USA campaign with a visit from UAB tomorrow. Play will begin at 1 p.m. C.T. from the WKU Tennis Complex.

“UAB has consistently been in the top half of C-USA and we have a great deal of respect for their program,” said head coach Greg Davis. “Last season in the conference tournament we had a very competitive match and I’m sure this Saturday will be the same.”

This past Friday, the Lady Toppers fell to Middle Tennessee, 4-3, snapping the previous four-match win streak. With the loss, WKU falls to 14-8 on the year while dropping to 1-2 in C-USA play.

WKU is 1-8 all-time against the Blazers, dropping the last match, 3-4, back on April 21, 2022 in the C-USA Tournament. The match marks the fourth time the two have faced off in Bowling Green. UAB has won the previous three.

UAB is 7-9 on the year and most recently lost to Louisiana Tech 5-2 on April 1. The Blazers have lost five straight entering Saturday afternoon’s match.

