WKU Tennis will host first home match against UAB

WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Friday afternoon, dropping a 4-3 match to Middle...
WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Friday afternoon, dropping a 4-3 match to Middle Tennessee. The Lady Toppers fall to 14-8 on the year(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continues the 2023 season and C-USA campaign with a visit from UAB tomorrow. Play will begin at 1 p.m. C.T. from the WKU Tennis Complex.

“UAB has consistently been in the top half of C-USA and we have a great deal of respect for their program,” said head coach Greg Davis. “Last season in the conference tournament we had a very competitive match and I’m sure this Saturday will be the same.”

This past Friday, the Lady Toppers fell to Middle Tennessee, 4-3, snapping the previous four-match win streak. With the loss, WKU falls to 14-8 on the year while dropping to 1-2 in C-USA play.

WKU is 1-8 all-time against the Blazers, dropping the last match, 3-4, back on April 21, 2022 in the C-USA Tournament. The match marks the fourth time the two have faced off in Bowling Green. UAB has won the previous three.

UAB is 7-9 on the year and most recently lost to Louisiana Tech 5-2 on April 1. The Blazers have lost five straight entering Saturday afternoon’s match.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Maynard
UPDATE: KSP arrest man wanted in Russell County murder investigation
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: KSP Post 3 respond to rollover collision on I-65
Justin Roach
Glasgow Police arrest man during home search

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods (BGHR)
Hot Rods game against Asheville has been postponed
Hot Rods beat Asheville 10-0 in opening day game
Hot Rods show out on opening day, and beat Asheville 10-0
The WKU Baseball team dropped its home series opener to Middle Tennessee, 6-3, Thursday night...
WKU Baseball drops first game of home series against MTSU 6-3
WKU Baseball falls 6-3 to MTSU in home series opener
WKU loses to MTSU 6-3