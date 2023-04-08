Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County

Pulaski County Stadium lit up in honor of Andrew Dodson
Pulaski County Stadium lit up in honor of Andrew Dodson(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The lights at football stadiums across Eastern Kentucky were expected to remain off for a few more months. Instead, they were lit up to honor the life of Andrew Dodson.

Dodson spent three hard-fought seasons with the Pulaski County Maroons, leaving a lasting impact on those around him that spanned distance and rivalries.

Stadiums across the Bluegrass state were lit up when a game would normally kick off, and left on for 80 minutes.

