Hilltopper baseball drops series rematch against Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell to Middle Tennessee, 2-0, on Friday night at Nick Denes Field.

The loss drops the Hilltoppers to 16-16 (2-9 in C-USA) while the Blue Raiders improve to 16-13 (7-4 in C-USA).

RHP Dawson Hall made his fifth start in his ninth appearance of the season in the second game of the series. The true freshman fanned two batters in 5.0 innings of work while surrendering just one run (zero earned) on four hits and one walk in his third losing decision of the season. For the second straight night, only one Hilltopper saw action out of the bullpen. LHP Cam Tullar relieved Hall in the sixth inning and went the final 4.0 frames claiming six strikeouts including three straight in the ninth inning while only surrendering one run (zero earned) on two hits and one walk.

At the dish, Drew Reckart notched the lone multi-hit effort in a 2-for-4 outing with a double in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Hilltoppers brought the tying run to second in the bottom of the ninth with two outs but could not convert, leaving the runners on second and third stranded.

SCORING SUMMARY

Middle Tennessee put the first run on the board with an RBI groundout in the top of the third inning.

An RBI double in the top of the eight from the Blue Raiders extended their lead to 2-0 and ultimately being the final run of the game.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, April 8, starting at 1 p.m. CT at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.