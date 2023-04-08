Hot Rods games against Asheville canceled due to rain

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The doubleheader scheduled for today between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to rain. The Hot Rods took the first game of the series on Thursday, 10-0, and will return to Bowling Green Ballpark for their home opener against the Rome Braves on Tuesday, April 11.

The two games will be made up at Bowling Green Ballpark during the Hot Rods and Tourists series between April 25 and April 30. The dates and start times for games are to be announced. This will also mark the first time that Bowling Green will be the away team twice in one series at home.

Fans can catch all the action during Tuesday’s home opener against Rome by watching MiLB.tv, or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

