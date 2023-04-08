No. 9 Kentucky proves toughness, rallies for series-opening win at Georgia

The Wildcats erase four-run deficit over final seven outs, beat Georgia 7-4
Georgia during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April...
Georgia during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges | UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. – Unable to break through for six innings, No. 9 Kentucky got a two-out, two-run double from Reuben Church in the seventh inning to crack the seal, score seven unanswered runs and erase a four-run deficit over its final seven outs to score a 7-4 series-opening victory over Georgia at Foley Field on Friday.

Nolan McCarthy delivered a two-out RBI double in the eighth to fully erase the 4-0 deficit, Emilien Pitre drew a go-ahead, bases loaded walk in the ninth and both Hunter Gilliam and Ryan Waldschmidt added insurance runs as the Cats (27-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) won going away.

UK now has won 23 of its past 24 games.

Mason Moore picked up the win on the mound with three perfect innings of relief. He gave Georgia nothing over the final three frames after the Bulldogs scored four in the sixth. But UK responded with three of its own in the seventh and drew six walks over the final three innings to stun the crowd.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Cave City Police arrest two in drug investigation
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
HAPPENING TODAY: Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday
Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of tampering with...
Ky. man accused of killing 3 people, 2 dogs in Breckinridge County
Tarrell Glenn
Man arrested in Bowling Green shots fired case
Lee Maynard
UPDATE: KSP arrest man wanted in Russell County murder investigation

Latest News

Pulaski County Stadium lit up in honor of Andrew Dodson
Area football teams pay tribute to Andrew Dodson, Pulaski County
WKU Baseball fell to Middle Tennessee, 2-0, on Friday night at Nick Denes Field.
Hilltopper baseball drops series rematch against Middle Tennessee
Drew Reckart slides into second base off of double to left field
Hilltopper baseball drops series rematch against Middle Tennessee
WKU and UTSA game paused due to weather; will pick back up on Saturday