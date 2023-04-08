UofL star basketball player Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Junior guard Hailey Van Lith
Junior guard Hailey Van Lith(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville basketball player Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal.

ESPN tweeted on Saturday that the junior guard is in the transfer portal out of Louisville as a graduate transfer.

(Story continues below)

Van Lith helped lead the Louisville women’s basketball program to its fourth Final Four and a pair of Elite Eight appearances over the course of three seasons.

She is set to graduate in May with a degree in business.

UofL said Van Lith played in 101 games with the Cardinals and finished 12th all-time in scoring with 1,553 career points.

”We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” Head Coach Jeff Walz said. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”

Van Lith shared her thanks to Louisville and fans of the program on her social media.

“It’s been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville,” she wrote on Instagram. “This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today. The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support. I look back at my time in Louisville with nothing but joy and gratitude...This community will always be a part of my family and I’m forever grateful for my time here.”

