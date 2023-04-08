WKU Softball splits series with UTSA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With weather changes shifting the originally scheduled three-game series between WKU and UTSA, the Hilltoppers and Roadrunners ended up playing two on Saturday. The two teams wrapped up game one from the third inning on Friday, with a 7-2 UTSA final, as they came back for a doubleheader and the Hilltoppers came up victorious in a 9-2 win.

Between both games, Katie Gardner pitched 12 innings, coming into her own with a three-walk, six-strikeout game in the afternoon. Brylee Hage racked up four RBIs between both games, while TJ Webster owned three hits, followed by Faith Hegh, Hage, and in her first career start Payton O’Connor in as designated hitter for game two.

An afternoon of heaving hitting, WKU pulled out three home runs in game two, including Hage’s first of the season.

Game 1: WKU 2, UTSA 7 Into the top of the first, TJ Webster got sent home after an RBI groundout to second base from senior Brylee Hage for an early 1-0 lead. The Roadrunners battled back in the next two frames: a solo home run into left field from their three-spot hitter, while a big bottom half of the second inning plated four for the home team and a 5-1 wage on the scoreboard. The Hilltoppers carried on with a sacrifice-fly into left from Taylor Davis to collect the final run on the board for WKU. With Maddy Wood now in relief for Gardner, UTSA finalized the board with a two-run shot over the right field wall to wrap up the first game. Right-hander Katie Gardner got the start and pitched through five innings, drawing four walks, two strikeouts, and five runs off of three hits. Wood gained two strikeouts and two runs in her inning in the circle.

Game 2: WKU 9, UTSA 2

Kicking off the top of the second, senior outfielder Brylee Hage drives in her second career home run into right field on a 2-1 pitch, collecting two RBIs and a 2-0 lead in the process. Building insurance runs, Hage picked up two more RBIs in a two-run double into right-center field sending Davis and Webster across the plate in the second. An RBI single into left field in the fourth inning off the bat of Davis sent Webster across as she’s also collected two hits on the afternoon to get into scoring position. The Roadrunners struck down the shutout for Gardner, as a solo home run deep into center field gained one on the board in the sixth. In the bottom half, a leadoff double into left-center from Faith Hegh got bats moving as an RBI groundout to the right side from Taylor Davis completed the final insurance run for WKU.

With the Roadrunners at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, UTSA’s six-spot hitter notched an RBI groundout down the first base line to send their runner on third base home . To cap off the final box score, catcher Randi Drinnon stuck her second solo home run of the season this year, just before Faith Hegh found an 0-1 fastball and took it deep into right field for the final box score of 9-2 in San Antonio. While wrapping up two innings in making up last evening’s series opener, Gardner also got the go throwing for the Red and White in game two, pitching the complete seven innings. She racked up only two runs on three hits, while walking three and striking out six.

WKU continues their road streak with a midweek trip down to Nashville to face Lipscomb at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 12.

