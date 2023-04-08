WKU Tennis falls to UAB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-2 match to UAB. The Lady Toppers fall to 14-9 on the year, while the Blazers improve to 10-7.

For the first time in six matches, the Lady Toppers dropped the doubles point with two of the games going to the tiebreaker. UAB took it on court three 7-6 (7-2) and 7-6 (8-6) on court two to take the doubles point and the early lead. The court one duo of Cortez and Hernandez were up 5-4 in the tiebreaker before play was stopped.

The Blazers were first to strike in singles with a pair of 6-0 sweeps on court six to take a 2-0 lead. Sofia Blanco secured her 14th win of the season with a 6-3, 6-0 win. UAB strengthened its grip, winning on court five 6-2, 6-1 to go ahead 3-1. Shortly after the Blazers clinched the match with a pair of 6-4 wins on court two followed by another victory on court three for their fifth point. The final point of the afternoon came on court one. Paola Cortez won in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to get the second and final point of the afternoon for the red and white.

“Give UAB all the credit, doubles was tight, it could have gone either way,” said head coach Greg Davis. “I’m very proud though, we had two really good wins in singles at number four with Sofia Blanco winning in straight sets, and Paola Cortez had probably her best win of the year at number one.”

The Lady Toppers will continue the C-USA homestand and host the UTEP Miners on Saturday, April 15. First serve is set for 10 a.m. CT.

Final Results

Singles (Order of finish: 6,4,5,2,3,1)

1. Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

2. Sydney Clarke (UAB) def. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Annalisa Smith (UAB) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Mackenzie White (UAB) 6-3, 6-0

5. Enya Ratkic (UAB) def. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Vanessa Mellynchuk (UAB) def. Mariana Zegada (WKU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles (Order of finish: 3,2)

1. Paola Cortez/Sayda Hernandez (WKU) vs. Maggie White/Sydney Clarke (UAB) 6-6, unfinished

2. Adela Wasserbauerova/Mackenzie White (UAB) def. Samantha Martinez/Mariana Zegada (WKU) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Enya Ratkic/Vanessa Mellynchuk (UAB) def. Sofia Blanco/Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 7-6 (7-2)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.