WKU and UTSA game paused due to weather; will pick back up on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a canceled opening series game on Thursday and delayed first pitch at Roadrunner Field Friday morning, the Hilltoppers and Roadrunners of UTSA got a ballgame in under light rain and windy conditions.

Due to safety concerns and heavier rain, the game was halted in the middle of the third inning and will pick back up tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. CT. The 5-2 UTSA game was stopped in the third inning after the Hilltoppers got across home plate early with

TJ Webster being sent home after an RBI groundout to second base from senior Brylee Hage for an early 1-0 lead in the first frame. The Roadrunners battled back in the next two frames: a solo home run into left field from their three-spot hitter, while a big bottom half of the second inning plated four for the home team and a 5-1 wage on the scoreboard. The final scoring play of the near hour of play was a sacrifice-fly into center field off the bat of Taylor Davis, margining the 5-2 game.

The final 3.5 innings will resume at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow morning with a second game to follow at Roadrunner field on the campus of UTSA.

Check WKU Softball on social media for the latest updates for this weekend’s series.

