Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro

Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was booked into the Daviess County Jail Saturday on a first degree sexual abuse charge.

Jail records show 37-year-old Alyisa Underhill was arrested by Owensboro Police.

She’s being held on a $10,000 full cash bond.

As of now, the records show a she’ll be due in court on Friday.

Owensboro Police say details of Underhill’s arrest won’t be available until Monday.

Alyisa Underhill
Alyisa Underhill(Daviess Co. Jail)

