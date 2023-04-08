Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was booked into the Daviess County Jail Saturday on a first degree sexual abuse charge.

Jail records show 37-year-old Alyisa Underhill was arrested by Owensboro Police.

She’s being held on a $10,000 full cash bond.

As of now, the records show a she’ll be due in court on Friday.

Owensboro Police say details of Underhill’s arrest won’t be available until Monday.

Alyisa Underhill (Daviess Co. Jail)

