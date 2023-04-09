70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the corner of Vine Street and West 10th Avenue on Sunday morning.

After crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, it was determined there was a large amount of animals within the residence.

The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society was then requested to respond. Once the animals were rescued from the structure, emergency aid was given to by firefighters and local EMS crews.

Seven animals survived the fire and were taken to a local animal hospital for further treatment.

According to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society, there were an additional 70 animals found dead inside the home. Out of the 70 animals, 48 were cats and 22 were dogs.

The owner of the house was not home at the time of the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

