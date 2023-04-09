A beautiful week ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were a bit chillier than expected today as clouds hung overhead, but skies are beginning to clear this evening! Happy Easter to everyone!

Temperatures will near 80°

This next week looks great with temperatures in the 70s and eventually nearing 80° by the middle of next week. Rain chances will stay minimal in our area, with no rain chances likely until Friday. Make sure to take some time to get outside and enjoy this beautiful April weather!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 70. Low 42. Winds E at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 45. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 73. Low 47. Winds S at 3 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 86 (1922)

Record Low: 23 (2007)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.62″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 14.56″ (+1.17″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Moderate

UV: 7 (High)

