Bowling Green Hot Rods host ‘Easter Fest’ at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods hosted their annual ‘Easter Fest’ ahead of Easter Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Over 35,000 eggs were spread through the outfield area, bringing families on the field for yet another community event with the Hot Rods.

“We host several community events throughout the year. This event allows the kids onto the field and go track down those Easter eggs,” said Kyle Wolz, General Manager of the Bowling Green Hot Rods. “Not a lot of kids get to go onto the field, so this is a unique opportunity for those that have not gotten that chance.”

When the kids were not hunting for eggs, there were several activities spread across the park for them to take part in. Families also had the chance to see what new additions are coming to the Hot Rods as the season rapidly approaches.

“Today is about having some fun, so we had the playground and the carousel open,” said Wolz. “The season starts in three days, so you can get your new merch. Tickets are on sale for Opening Day. They can try some new concessions and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny and Rosco.”

This is not the first community event hosted by the Hot Rods, and it certainly will not be the last. The Hot Rods staff works tirelessly to prepare for fun activities like these for the community of Bowling Green.

So much so, the planning process began a little earlier than one might expect.

“We will start planning next years, right now. This one just wrapped up so were going to be looking another 35,000 to 40,000 Easter eggs,” said Wolz.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods will be back in action soon, and they hope to see the many participants from today, in the stands this summer.

For more information on Bowling Green Hot Rods tickets, or scheduled events, you can visit their website.

