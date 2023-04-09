Isenbarger, Klenner lead WKU as Tops wrap up Joe Walker invite

OXFORD, Miss. (WBKO) - Katie Isenbarger and Julian Klenner led the way for the Hilltoppers with a pair of runner-up finishes as WKU completed its run at the Joe Walker Invitational on Saturday.

Isenbarger claimed a second-place finish in the high jump, clearing a mark of 1.67m.

She tied Memphis’ Jada Shanklin with that height, but finished as runner up on misses.

In addition to Isenbarger’s runner-up result, WKU landed multiple other top-10 finishes.

Madison Rabe (1:08.31) and Rachel Payne (1:09.73) finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the women’s 400 hurdles, and Grace Turner turned in a ninth-place performance in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.57m.

On the men’s side, Julian Klenner followed up his fifth-place finish in the 200 on Friday by finishing second in the 400 Saturday.

Klenner ran a 48.27 to claim second out of 33 competitors.

Demetrius Rolle also provided a solid performance in the 100 when he clocked in at 10.65 to finish sixth in a field of 45 athletes.

Steven Simmons also ran the men’s 100 and finished 19th while Gabriel Dozier and Dailin Siggers finished 26th and 29th, respectively.

Zackery Martinez continued his recent run of top finishes by coming in at fourth place in the men’s 400 hurdles.

His time of 53.53 placed him ahead of 14 other athletes.

Kaison Barton also added to the list of top-10 finishers when his throw of 15.91m earned him 10th overall in the men’s shot put.

Then, to put a cap on a successful day, Siggers, Klenner, Dozier and Rolle combined to place third in the men’s 4x100 relay with a time of 41.50.

The Tops will now enjoy a week off before preparing for the Indiana Invitational, hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington.

That competition will run April 21-22 and will be the second-to-last meet before Conference USA Outdoor Championships in May.

