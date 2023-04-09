Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senator Reginald Thomas said when he first saw the news about the representatives from their neighboring state Tennessee, he felt shocked and disbelief. He said that feeling dissipated very quickly.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this video play over and over again throughout history, so I’m not surprised,” Senator Thomas said.

After two representatives from what people are calling the “Tennessee Three,” were expelled from the Tennessee legislature Thursday, lawmakers in the Bluegrass are speaking out.

“What these young men were doing, is something that is so important and so necessary to address, and for lawmakers like me to take action to stop,” he said.

Senator Thomas said this was an act of bigotry and that the capitol is the “people’s house.”

“Anytime and every time you feel challenged or threatened of having your rights taken away, you need to speak up,” Senator Thomas said.

During the Kentucky legislative session, one controversial anti-trans bill was passed (SB 150). There were rallies and heated debates inside and outside of the capitol. Some people even getting arrested inside the senate chambers. While Senator Thomas says this is an issue, he doesn’t believe the state would ever go as far as expulsion.

“We have our differences in the senate, but I will say this about my senate president, that I know really well. I always found him to be a fair person in terms of giving everybody a right to speak and making sure everybody gets heard,” Senator Thomas said.

He said there can be no tolerance for hate or bigotry in government.

