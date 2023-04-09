Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends in Pulaski County gathered for a very special birthday celebration Saturday.

Veteran David Elder served in Italy, Germany and France during World War II and was even awarded the Purple Heart.

More than 200 of his closest friends and family joined together at Woodstock Community Center to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Members of the Honor Guard were on-hand to play taps and present the American Flag.

Elder is now also officially commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by order of Governor Andy Beshear.

