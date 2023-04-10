Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky

Fema approves federal assistance
Fema approves federal assistance(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky.

He ordered federal aid to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from March 3 to March 4, 2023. 

Federal funding is available to Kentucky and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the various counties.

To see the list of counties, click here.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire Commonwealth. 

