Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam coming up April 23

IT WILL FEATURE MANY DIFFERENT BANDS INCLUDING THE ERNIE SMALL BLUES BAND.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local music legend Jim Miller is to be honored on Sunday, April 23 during Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam.

Ernie Small, from the Ernie Small Blues Band, appeared on Am Kentucky to talk about the event that is free to the public.

Small tells us about who Jim Miller a.k.a “Concert Jim” was and lists the great lineup of local bands including, his own, who will be performing in Miller’s honor.

For more information log on to CapitolBG.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
Alyisa Underhill
Woman charged with sexual abuse in Owensboro
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules.
Kentucky legislator reacts to Tennessee House expulsions
The Bowling Green Ballpark hosted its annual ‘Easter Fest’ ahead of the holiday.
Bowling Green Hot Rods host ‘Easter Fest’ at Bowling Green Ballpark
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Benchmark donated candy and prizes to the annual egg hunt, while also working to raise...
Local foster care sponsors a Bowling Green Easter Egg Hunt
Fire
70 animals found dead in Bowling Green structure fire
The Bowling Green Ballpark hosted its annual ‘Easter Fest’ ahead of the holiday.
Bowling Green Hot Rods host ‘Easter Fest’ at Bowling Green Ballpark
Easter Hunt among other activities at 'Easter Fest'
Bowling Green Hot Rods host 'Easter Fest' at Bowling Green Ballpark