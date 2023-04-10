Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam coming up April 23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local music legend Jim Miller is to be honored on Sunday, April 23 during Concert Jim’s Homemade Jam.

Ernie Small, from the Ernie Small Blues Band, appeared on Am Kentucky to talk about the event that is free to the public.

Small tells us about who Jim Miller a.k.a “Concert Jim” was and lists the great lineup of local bands including, his own, who will be performing in Miller’s honor.

For more information log on to CapitolBG.org.

